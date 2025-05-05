Monday, May 05, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 265 pts, Nifty tad above 24,450; metal shares shine

Sensex jumps 265 pts, Nifty tad above 24,450; metal shares shine

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
The frontline indices traded with modest gains in early afternoon trade, driven by easing global trade tensions, sustained foreign inflows, and a continued increase in Indias foreign exchange reserves, which have increased for the eighth consecutive week. Nifty traded tad above the 24,450 mark.

Metal shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 264.73 points or 0.33% to 80,766.72. The Nifty 50 index rose 112.65 points or 0.46% to 24,457.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.89%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,453 shares rose and 1,385 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Also Read

JSW steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, IBC, IBC proceeding

Govt preparing response to SC verdict on ₹19,700 cr JSW-Bhushan Power deal

Bayern Munich

Bayern becomes Bundesliga champion; Kane finally wins his 1st career title

Bill Gates

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has Asperger's: What it is, how it's diagnosed

Alcatraz

Why did Trump order the reopening of Alcatraz prison? Why is it infamous?

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court to hear Waqf petitions, decide on interim order today

Indias foreign exchange reserves (Forex) rose by USD 1.983 billion to USD 688.129 billion in the week that ended on April 25, extending gains for the eighth straight week, official data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week showed.

The RBI data shows that foreign currency assets (FCAs) witnessed an uptick of USD 2.168 billion, reaching USD 580.663 billion.

In the reported week, the gold reserves with the RBI declined by USD 207 million, standing at USD 84.365 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), which are kept with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), witnessed a rise reaching USD 18.589 billion, up USD 21 million in the reporting week.

Indias foreign exchange reserves rose USD 8.310 billion to USD 686.145 billion in the week that ended on April 18.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.30% to 18.31. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 24,528, at a premium of 70.7 points as compared with the spot at 24,457.30.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 42.9 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 62.9 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rallied 1.26% to 8,625.75. The index shed 0.74% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Adani Enterprises (up 7.32%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.23%), NMDC (up 1.33%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.29%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.15%), Vedanta (up 1.1%), Steel Authority of India (up 1%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.96%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.9%) and Tata Steel (up 0.79%) advanced.

On the other hand, JSW Steel (down 0.89%), Jindal Stainless (down 0.21%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

R R Kabel surged 16.35% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 64.04% to Rs 129.13 crore on a 26.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,217.84 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Netweb Technologies India surged 13.34% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 44.97% to Rs 42.99 crore on a 55.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 414.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Gravita India soared 6.04% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.90% to Rs 95.13 crore on 20.11% growth in revenue from operations to Rs 1,037.07 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty Waves Index unveiled at WAVES 2025 by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nifty Waves Index unveiled at WAVES 2025 by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

INR around seven month high, lingers near 84 per US dollar

INR around seven month high, lingers near 84 per US dollar

Board of Goodluck India approves conversion of 5 lakh warrants

Board of Goodluck India approves conversion of 5 lakh warrants

CSB Bank undertakes upgradation of its core banking system

CSB Bank undertakes upgradation of its core banking system

Airtel Business launches "Business Name Display" (BND) for enterprises

Airtel Business launches "Business Name Display" (BND) for enterprises

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon