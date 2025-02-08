Business Standard

Shipping Corp Q3 PAT drops 44% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Shipping Corporation Of India reported 43.8% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 75.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 134.35 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 1.9% YoY to Rs 1,315.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 83.73 crore in Q3 FY25, down 44.5%, compared to Rs 150.99 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 5.2% YoY to Rs 1,277.31 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of service rendered stood at Rs 759.11 crore (down 1.4% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 163 crore (up 21% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 63.92 crore (up 60.8% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On segmental front, revenue from Liner stood at Rs 281.07 crore (up 14.2% YoY), revenue from bulk carrier stood at Rs 146.86 crore (down 25% YoY), revenue from tanker stood at Rs 817.05 crore (down 0.5% YoY) and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 63.71 crore (down 22.2% YoY), during the quarter.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 77.1% to Rs 658.44 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 371.69 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.8% YoY to Rs 4,280.63 crore in 9M FY25.

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCIL) is a national carrier, with the Government of India (GoI) holding 63.75% of the equity as on 31 December 2024. SCIL is the largest Indian shipping company in terms of capacity with a diversified fleet profile. The company is diversified in terms of its business segments, namely, crude oil/product tankers, dry bulk, offshore services, and container operations. The company also has a presence in passenger vessels, chemicals and gas transportation.

The counter slipped 1.31% to end at Rs 192.30 on Friday, 7 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

