Simplex Castings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Sales decline 29.19% to Rs 31.47 crore
Net profit of Simplex Castings reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.19% to Rs 31.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 122.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.4744.44 -29 122.13116.61 5 OPM %11.986.68 -10.8512.55 - PBDT1.931.31 47 6.387.56 -16 PBT0.820.52 58 1.912.36 -19 NP1.26-1.09 LP 2.39-16.99 LP
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

