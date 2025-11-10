Monday, November 10, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SMS Pharma spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

SMS Pharmaceuticals rallied 7.86% to Rs 311.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 79.5% to Rs 25.31 crore on 23.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 242.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 74.21% YoY to Rs 34.04 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses climbed 17.55% to Rs 209.82 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 178.50 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 106.56 crore (down 32.88% YoY), manufacturing expenses stood at Rs 25.73 crore (up 17.01% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 19.25 crore (up 7.42% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 5.73 crore (up 24.57% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On half yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 49.8% to Rs 45.80 crore on 21.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 438.48 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

SMS Pharmaceuticals is a diversified and integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in APIs and intermediates for global customers. The company operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Vizag.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

