Wednesday, September 09, 2026 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies hits 52-week high, rises 21% in four sessions

Sterlite Technologies hits 52-week high, rises 21% in four sessions

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sterlite Technologies hit the upper circuit of 5% at its 52-week high of Rs 865.90, rising for the fourth straight session.

The stock has gained 21.40% in four sessions. The stock has advanced 35.53% in the past month, 41.26% in three months and 639.45% in one year.

The rally follows the company's 3 September 2026 approval of a major capacity expansion at its existing manufacturing facility. The company plans to increase installed manufacturing capacity by approximately 50% by the end of FY29.

Sterlite Technologies plans to invest around Rs 3,000 crore in the expansion. The investment will be funded through internal accruals and/or debt. Existing capacity utilisation stands at around 70%. The company has not disclosed its installed capacity, citing commercial sensitivity.

 

The expansion is aimed at meeting rising global demand for optical fibre cables and connectivity solutions. The company said it will also strengthen its manufacturing capabilities.

Sterlite Technologies recently secured a long-term contract worth approximately $288 million from a leading hyperscaler. Under the three-year agreement, it will supply high-density optical fibre cable products from CY2027 to CY2029. The contract can be extended by two years with mutual consent.

Also Read

stock market, asia stock markets, taiwan stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex stuck in range, down 400 pts; Nifty below 23,550; defence shares fall

Brent crude oil hits $100-mark: Nifty Oil & Gas index down nearly 4% since Brent last traded above $100/bbl in May 2026.

Brent Crude hits $100/bbl after 3 months; Nifty Oil & Gas stocks then & now

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streaming details

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Where to watch live streaming of today's Test match?

psu, disinvestment, stake sale

Divestment on track to beat FY27 target; here's what could fuel the run

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra readies India's first land tokenisation framework: Fadnavis

Sterlite Technologies provides end-to-end connectivity solutions for AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise and data centre networks. Its customers include data centre and cloud companies, telecom operators, internet service providers and large enterprises.

At its 3 September investor meeting, the company unveiled its Lakshya growth roadmap. It targets revenue of Rs 20,000 crore by FY29, compared with Rs 4,745 crore in FY26. It also aims for an EBITDA margin of over 27%, against 13.2% in FY26. The company has an open order book of over $2 billion.

Sterlite Technologies said Q1 FY27 was its strongest quarter ever. Consolidated net profit surged 1,870% YoY to Rs 197 crore from Rs 10 crore, while revenue from operations rose 87.4% YoY to Rs 1,910 crore from Rs 1,019 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Graphite India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Graphite India Ltd counter

Nifty trades below 23,550; auto share decline

Nifty trades below 23,550; auto share decline

Japan's Nikkei slips as yen strengthens

Japan's Nikkei slips as yen strengthens

Chinese markets gain despite inflation concerns

Chinese markets gain despite inflation concerns

Mankind Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST