Yen holds near three-month high as BoJ signals further tightening

The Japanese yen hovered near 152.5 per dollar in Asian trade, holding close to a nearly three-month high as Bank of Japan minutes reinforced expectations of further rate hikes. Policymakers signaled growing confidence in a sustained wage-price cycle, widening the policy gap with the US, where rate cuts are still expected in 2026. The BoJ also noted that Japans economy is recovering moderately, though pockets of weakness persist. Some board members cautioned that excessive yen weakness could push up underlying inflation, urging careful timing of future rate increases. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis pledge to abolish food sales tax for two years ahead of the February 8 election added fiscal uncertainty, keeping markets alert to policy risks.

