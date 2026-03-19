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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STL Digital launches cybersecurity suite - Securennov

STL Digital launches cybersecurity suite - Securennov

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

STL Digital, an IT services and consulting company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sterlite Technologies announced the launch of Securennov, a future-first portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions.

Securennov integrates intelligent, cutting-edge technologies under the direction of advanced engineering and strategic vision. Securennov is powered by AI-driven analytics, high-performance solution design, technical excellence, and trusted governance that enables organisations to operate with confidence and resilience while being backed by 24 monitoring. It integrates security across every layer of an organisation's digital ecosystem, strengthening defences while helping reduce CapEx and ensuring seamless compliance with emerging standards.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

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