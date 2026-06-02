Supriya Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Wockhardt Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Force Motors Ltd and RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2026.

Wockhardt Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Force Motors Ltd and RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2026.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd tumbled 11.75% to Rs 925.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38616 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd lost 8.45% to Rs 1970. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

NHPC Ltd crashed 6.10% to Rs 72.48. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd fell 6.05% to Rs 17771.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7960 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd slipped 5.89% to Rs 343.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22806 shares in the past one month.

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