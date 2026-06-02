Worth Peripherals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Archidply Decor Ltd and Haleos Labs Limited are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2026.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Archidply Decor Ltd and Haleos Labs Limited are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2026.

Worth Peripherals Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 103.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 195 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd lost 13.96% to Rs 22. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 188 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd tumbled 13.93% to Rs 36.01. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 115 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd shed 10.22% to Rs 65.54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 121 shares in the past one month.

Haleos Labs Limited slipped 10.00% to Rs 1521. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71 shares in the past one month.

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