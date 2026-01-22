TANFAC Industries edges lower after weak Q3 performance

TANFAC Industries slipped 3.72% to Rs 3893.75 after the company reported 55.3% drop in net profit to Rs 15.57 crore on a 2.7% fall in net sales to Rs 173.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the December25 quarter was Rs 147.42 crore, up by 15.3% YoY.

During Q3 FY26, PBIDT was Rs 26.15 crore as against Rs 50.52 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, up 39.1% YoY. PBIDT margin in Q3 FY26 declined to 15.09% from 28.35% in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 20.33 crore, down by 56.3% from Rs 46.47 crore in Q3 FY25.

Afzal Malkani, managing director, stated: The company had recorded good revenue and profitability during the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2025 despite pressures on margin due to steep increase in one of the key input costs and reduction in production due to plant shut down (annual maintenance and activities relating to commissioning of Solar Grade DHF).

He further noted the timely commissioning of the two phases of the Solar Grade DHF project with an annual capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes in June & October 2025 respectively would help the company improve both top and bottom lines during the subsequent quarters

Tanfac Industries is a joint sector company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and is amongst the leading producers of hydrofluoric acid and its derivatives.

