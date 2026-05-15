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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel fixes record date for dividend

Tata Steel fixes record date for dividend

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Record date is 12 June 2026

Tata Steel has fixed 12 June 2026 as record date for determining the members entitled to receive the dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the FY2025-26.

he dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid, subject to deduction of applicable tax at source, on and from 06 July 2026.

 

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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