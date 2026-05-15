Tata Steel fixes record date for dividend

Record date is 12 June 2026

Tata Steel has fixed 12 June 2026 as record date for determining the members entitled to receive the dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the FY2025-26.

he dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid, subject to deduction of applicable tax at source, on and from 06 July 2026.