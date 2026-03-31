Texmaco Rail bags Rs 357-cr order from JSW Group

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order worth Rs 357.11 crore from JSW Group for the manufacture and supply of BLSS, BLCS, and BFNV rakes along with BVCM wagons.

The contract is domestic in nature and will be executed within 11 months. The company stated that the order is not a related party transaction and that its promoters have no interest in JSW Group.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The scrip declined 5.74% to end at Rs 78.80 on the BSE. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

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