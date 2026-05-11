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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures Rs 28-cr order from Hindalco Industries

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures Rs 28-cr order from Hindalco Industries

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has announced that it has received an order worth Rs 27.82 crore from Hindalco Industries for the supply of one BTAP rake and one brake van.

The company said the order is scheduled to be executed within 10 months from the date of the purchase order.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical. The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The counter slipped 2.87% to Rs 111.80 on the BSE.

 

Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A $28 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the worlds largest aluminium company by revenues and the worlds second-largest copper rods manufacturer (outside China). The company reported a 45% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,049 crore despite a 14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 66,521 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. The counter declined 1.95% to Rs 1,023.30 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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