Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India domestic advances jumps 7% YoY in Q3

Union Bank of India domestic advances jumps 7% YoY in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Union Bank of India has reported a 7.42% rise in domestic advances to Rs 9,80,643 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 9,42,273 crore posted as of 31 December 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, domestic advances rose 4.07% to Rs 9,80,643 crore as of 31 December 2025.

The banks domestic deposits increased 3.35% YoY to Rs 12,22,260 crore as of 31 December 2025 from Rs 11,82,622 crore a year earlier, while declining 0.96% QoQ from Rs 12,34,088 crore as of 30 September 2025.

Domestic CASA deposits were at Rs 4,15,001 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 4.99% year on year (YoY) and 3.28% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

 

The banks total global business as of 31 December 2024 stood at Rs 21,65,632 crore, up 4.70% YoY and 0.24% QoQ.

Global gross advances gained 7.13% YoY and 4.27% QoQ to Rs 10,16,805 crore as of 31 December 2025.

Also Read

Indian sports calendar 2026

T20 World Cup to CWG: Full list of Indian sporting events in 2026

Venezuela

Explosions, gunfire reported as aircraft fly over Venezuelan capital

BCCI Team India ODI squad announcement for NZ series

India ODI squad announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI to reveal squad for 3 ODIs vs New Zealand today

zomato

'No paid leave or social security': Gig union slams Zomato CEO's claims

Donald Trump, Trump, Sanae Takaichi

Trump invites Japan PM Takaichi for first US visit amid tensions with China

Global deposits stood at Rs 12,22,856 crore during the period under review (up 3.36% YoY and down 0.95% QoQ).

Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 74.76% stake in the bank.

The public lender's standalone net profit declined 10% to Rs 4,249.08 crore on a 1.2% drop in total income to Rs 31,646.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Union Bank of India rose 2.21% to close at Rs 156.80 on the BSE on 2 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

3C IT Solutions bags domestic orders worth nearly Rs 3.75 crore

3C IT Solutions bags domestic orders worth nearly Rs 3.75 crore

PNB records 8% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q3

PNB records 8% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q3

Mahindra Finance Q3 disbursements climb 7% YoY to Rs 17,600-cr

Mahindra Finance Q3 disbursements climb 7% YoY to Rs 17,600-cr

J&K Bank gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q3FY26

J&K Bank gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q3FY26

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs new property in Jodhpur

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs new property in Jodhpur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon