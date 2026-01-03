Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
3C IT Solutions bags domestic orders worth nearly Rs 3.75 crore

3C IT Solutions bags domestic orders worth nearly Rs 3.75 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Orders include Lenovo notebooks and desktop computers from domestic clients

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) said it has secured two domestic purchase orders aggregating nearly Rs 3.75 crore.

The company received an order worth Rs 2.75 crore from Kay Kay Overseas Corporation for the supply of 1,000 Lenovo notebooks.

Separately, Bajaj Housing Finance placed an order valued at Rs 99.94 lakh for the supply of 140 desktop computers.

Both orders were received in the ordinary course of business.

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) is engaged in the business of retail selling of laptops, accessories, related products and other networking components.

 

On a standalone basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in H1FY26 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in H1FY25. Net sales declined 9.79% year-on-year to Rs 21.19 crore in H1FY26.

Shares of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) fell 0.50% to settle at Rs 15.92 on Friday, 2 January 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon