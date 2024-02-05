UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

One 97 Communications Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Bank of India and GHCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2024.

UPL Ltd lost 10.40% to Rs 478 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 438.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd crashed 8.09% to Rs 231.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77568 shares in the past one month.

Bank of India pared 8.05% to Rs 139.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd fell 7.65% to Rs 535.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16339 shares in the past one month.

