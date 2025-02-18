Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uttaranchal Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Uttaranchal Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Uttaranchal Leasing reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.280 0 OPM %28.570 -PBDT0.08-0.05 LP PBT0.08-0.05 LP NP0.06-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BGIL Films & Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

BGIL Films & Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

XT Global Infotech explores strategic global acquisition opportunities

XT Global Infotech explores strategic global acquisition opportunities

Stocks may resume downtrend

Stocks may resume downtrend

Stock Alert: Anant Raj, Zomato, Paytm, Allcargo Terminals, LIC

Stock Alert: Anant Raj, Zomato, Paytm, Allcargo Terminals, LIC

DCX Systems incorporates new unit in Benglauru under DTA

DCX Systems incorporates new unit in Benglauru under DTA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon