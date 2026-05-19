Vascon Engineers rises after bagging Rs 131-cr order from Reliance Industries
Vascon Engineers rose 4.98% to Rs 34.98 after the company said that it has received a Letter of Intent worth Rs 131.58 crore from Reliance Industries for construction works at its Jamnagar expansion project.The order is for the construction of four G+12 FLL-type buildings for Sector-3 at the RG Expansion Project, Jamnagar. The contract has been awarded on a Bill of Quantities (BOQ) basis.
We are pleased to inform that Vascon Engineers has received a Letter of Intent amounting to Rs 131.58 crore [One Hundred & Thirty-One Crore Point Fifty-Eight Lakh (excluding GST)] from Reliance Industries for the construction of four G+12 FLL-type buildings for Sector-3 at RG Expansion, Jamnagar, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The work is to be completed within 19 months from the date of receipt of the order. The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity, and the nature of the contract is domestic.
Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development. The company reported an 87.72% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 9.35 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 76.14 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales tumbled 15.29% YoY to Rs 249.27 crore in Q3 FY26.
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:52 AM IST