Vikran Engineering bags GIS substation work order from PowerGrid

Vikran Engineering has secured a new order aggregating approximately Rs 120.69 crore exclusive of GST from Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) for the 400 kV GIS Substation Package SS-147. The order, awarded through Domestic Competitive Bidding, reinforces the Company's position as a preferred EPC partner to India's central transmission utility and adds a marquee project to its growing order book.

The scope of work covers the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, supply, erection and commissioning of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) equipment for augmentation of transformation capacity at three strategically important POWERGRID substations - the 400/220 kV Magarwada GIS Substation in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, the 765/400/220 kV Vadodara GIS Substation in Gujarat, and the 400/220 kV Rajgarh Substation in Madhya Pradesh. The project entails Construction of 400/220kV GIS bays and allied works, to be executed under two integrated contracts covering supply of Goods and Services.

The augmentation of transformation capacity at these key nodes is expected to strengthen the inter regional power transmission network, enhance grid reliability and improve power evacuation capability across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. By reinforcing critical transformation infrastructure at these substations, the project will support the rising power demand from industrial and commercial growth in the region, while strengthening the resilience and future-readiness of India's National Grid.