Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea sinks as reports rule out fresh bailout lifeline

Vodafone Idea sinks as reports rule out fresh bailout lifeline

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Vodafone Idea tumbled 10% to Rs 6.66 after media reports said the Telecom Ministry clarified that no additional relief is being considered on the company's massive adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The stock had gained 12.8% over the previous two sessions on hopes of a fresh bailout.

Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar told the media on August 25 that the government has already extended significant relief by converting part of Vodafone Ideas debt into equity, and that there are currently no discussions or plans for further support. He noted that the government has done all it could in terms of relief measures so far.

 

He further explained that any decision on additional AGR relief would require clearance from the Union Cabinet, involving the Prime Ministers Office (PMO), the Finance Ministry, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The remarks came after media reports last week suggested that the government was weighing a fresh package to ease Vodafone Ideas burden. Proposals reportedly under discussion included extending the moratorium period, flexible repayment timelines, and waivers on penalties and interest.

Vodafone Idea faces AGR dues of around Rs 83,400 crore, with annual obligations of nearly Rs 18,000 crore kicking in from March 2025. CEO Akshaya Moondra has repeatedly warned that the companys survival depends on securing new funding, which has been constrained by lingering uncertainty over AGR liabilities.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Tariff woes drag D-St; Sensex sinks 510 pts, Nifty tests 24,800; India VIX up 5%

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 26: Tata Motors, Paytm, ONGC, Sai Life Sciences

Bombay High Court

LIVE news: SC collegium recommends Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Bombay HC chief justice

PM Modi, e-Vitara launch

PM Modi flags off 'e-Vitara', first Battery Electric Vehicle, in Ahmedabad

Google

AI can't ace your interview anymore: Google to bring back in-person hiring

India's third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea is backed by Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group. The company holds 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles, offering services across 2G, 4G and expanding 5G networks.

On a consolidated basis, Vodafone Idea's net loss stood at Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 higher than Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 11,022.5 crore from Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tolins Tyres launches tractor rear tyres; to commence supply by late September

Tolins Tyres launches tractor rear tyres; to commence supply by late September

Yen firms up ahead of key Japanese data

Yen firms up ahead of key Japanese data

Volumes spurt at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Aurobindo Pharma's arm gets UK MHRA nod for trastuzumab biosimilar dazublys

Aurobindo Pharma's arm gets UK MHRA nod for trastuzumab biosimilar dazublys

BSE SME LGT Business Connextions' market voyage hits rough waters

BSE SME LGT Business Connextions' market voyage hits rough waters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon