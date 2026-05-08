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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 244.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.60 lakh shares

Lenskart Solutions Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 May 2026.

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 244.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.55% to Rs.296.60. Volumes stood at 7.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Lenskart Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 474.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.92% to Rs.483.25. Volumes stood at 71.79 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Thermax Ltd recorded volume of 30.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.08% to Rs.4,645.80. Volumes stood at 3.49 lakh shares in the last session.

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Action Construction Equipment Ltd notched up volume of 40.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.47% to Rs.946.05. Volumes stood at 5.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 710.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.72% to Rs.274.50. Volumes stood at 61.92 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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