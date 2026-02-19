Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI releases Circular on Unique Transaction Identifier for OTC Derivative Transactions

RBI releases Circular on Unique Transaction Identifier for OTC Derivative Transactions

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India had issued a draft circular on Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI) for OTC Derivative Transactions on October 23, 2025, seeking feedback from banks, market participants and other interested parties. UTI serves as a single unique reference for an OTC derivative transaction. It enables policy makers to obtain a comprehensive view of OTC derivatives market by facilitating global aggregation of transactions. Feedback received on the draft circular has been examined and consequent modifications have been suitably incorporated in the final directions. RBI has deferred the implementation of Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI) for all over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives to obtain a comprehensive view of the market to January 2027.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus launches Anyra for treatment of major retinal disorders

Zydus launches Anyra for treatment of major retinal disorders

TCS rises on partnering with OpenAI for advancing AI transformation

TCS rises on partnering with OpenAI for advancing AI transformation

Dollar index moves up to over a one-week high; Fed policymakers deeply divided on rate decision

Dollar index moves up to over a one-week high; Fed policymakers deeply divided on rate decision

Zydus launches India's first indigenously developed biosimilar - Anyra

Zydus launches India's first indigenously developed biosimilar - Anyra

Home First Finance Company India allots 1.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India allots 1.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance