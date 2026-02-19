Nifty below 25,750; consumer durable shares decline

The domestic equity indices traded with modest losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,750 mark. Consumer durable shares witnessed profit booking after rising in the previous three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 252.66 points or 0.30% to 83,481.59. The Nifty 50 index fell 74.10 points or 0.29% to 25,738.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.40% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.06%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,697 shares rose and 1,843 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durable index rose 0.58% to 37,977.10. The index rose 0.95% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.71%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.94%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.85%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.8%), V-Guard Industries (down 0.67%), Blue Star (down 0.57%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.55%), PG Electroplast (down 0.54%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.41%) and Whirlpool of India (down 0.4%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dhabriya Polywood zoomed 6.43% after it has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dynasty Modular Furnitures, has received letters of intent (LOIs) from the Godrej Group aggregating to Rs 25.30 crore.

Atishay rose 1.76% after it has secured a domestic work order from the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS), Government of Maharashtra.

