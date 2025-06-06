Friday, June 06, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Disaster Risk Reduction Financing central to effective functioning of national disaster management systems for India

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P. K. Mishra, recently addressed the Ministerial Roundtable on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Financing at Geneva on 04th June 2025. He commended the UNDRR and its partners for convening this critical discussion. India also recognized the contributions of Brazil and South Africa in continuing the global dialogue through their G20 presidencies. Mishra underscored that DRR financing is not a peripheral issue but central to the effective functioning of national disaster management systems and the safeguarding of development gains in the face of rising climate and disaster risks. He reaffirmed Indias belief that a strong and responsive DRR financing architecture is a cornerstone of resilience. Highlighting Indias journey in DRR financing, he noted that initial allocations by early Finance Commissions amounted to INR 60 million (approximately USD 0.7 million). The cumulative outlay under the 15th Finance Commission exceeds INR 2.32 trillion (approximately USD 28 billion).

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

