Friday, July 04, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 5.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9662 shares

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 July 2025.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 5.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9662 shares. The stock gained 9.15% to Rs.349.65. Volumes stood at 5711 shares in the last session.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 91655 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4230 shares. The stock slipped 1.89% to Rs.1,256.05. Volumes stood at 7968 shares in the last session.

 

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd saw volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28755 shares. The stock increased 7.05% to Rs.1,328.90. Volumes stood at 7466 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Landslide, Shimla Landslide

Latest LIVE: Heavy rains batter Himachal; 37 dead, ₹400 cr worth of damage estimated

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance shares gain 3% on strong Q1 growth in new loans and AUM

HonorX9C 5G

Honor confirms X9C 5G specifications ahead of July 7 launch: Check specs

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares climb 5% on releasing Q1FY26 update

Trent

Nuvama downgrades Trent to 'Hold' on slower growth outlook; stock bleeds 9%

Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 9547 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1479 shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.5,963.95. Volumes stood at 1240 shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd registered volume of 36144 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7986 shares. The stock rose 4.46% to Rs.836.85. Volumes stood at 5684 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Angel One's client base jumps 31% YoY in June'25

Angel One's client base jumps 31% YoY in June'25

Indices trade near flat line; media shares advance

Indices trade near flat line; media shares advance

Nuvama drops after SEBI bans U.S.-based Jane Street from Indian market

Nuvama drops after SEBI bans U.S.-based Jane Street from Indian market

Zaggle signs 3-year agreement with Apollo Health and subsidiaries

Zaggle signs 3-year agreement with Apollo Health and subsidiaries

Bajaj Finance gains after deposits climb 15% YoY to Rs 72,100 cr in June'25

Bajaj Finance gains after deposits climb 15% YoY to Rs 72,100 cr in June'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon