Volumes spurt at Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd counter
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd registered volume of 358.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.90 lakh shares
Berger Paints India Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Piramal Finance Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 June 2026.
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd registered volume of 358.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.57% to Rs.359.20. Volumes stood at 19.64 lakh shares in the last session.
Berger Paints India Ltd clocked volume of 52.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.97% to Rs.545.30. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 921.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 103.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.12% to Rs.203.90. Volumes stood at 861 lakh shares in the last session.
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Piramal Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 16.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.15% to Rs.2,141.30. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd registered volume of 29.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.39% to Rs.496.00. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 3:16 PM IST