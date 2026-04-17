VST Industries Ltd Surges 16.04%

VST Industries Ltd has added 23.8% over last one month compared to 2.28% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.8% rise in the SENSEX

VST Industries Ltd gained 16.04% today to trade at Rs 280.35. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.8% to quote at 18066.89. The index is up 2.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Linc Ltd increased 7.13% and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd added 6.32% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 12.12 % over last one year compared to the 0.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

VST Industries Ltd has added 23.8% over last one month compared to 2.28% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20673 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 349.95 on 22 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 199.7 on 30 Mar 2026.