WAISL standalone net profit declines 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 151.54 croreNet profit of WAISL declined 11.01% to Rs 22.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 151.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales151.54139.09 9 OPM %41.4156.96 -PBDT54.3168.31 -20 PBT20.9538.34 -45 NP22.7225.53 -11
