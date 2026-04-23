Websol Energy System Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd and OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2026.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd and OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2026.

Websol Energy System Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 106.53 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd soared 8.48% to Rs 8823.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10131 shares in the past one month.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd surged 8.35% to Rs 4594.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39875 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd added 7.89% to Rs 1228.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd rose 7.70% to Rs 1735. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.