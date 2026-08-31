Weizmann Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, KD Green Industries Ltd, Wonder Electricals Ltd and Virtual Global Education Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 August 2026.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, KD Green Industries Ltd, Wonder Electricals Ltd and Virtual Global Education Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 August 2026.

Weizmann Ltd crashed 10.92% to Rs 74.83 at 14:21 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65 shares in the past one month.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd lost 10.63% to Rs 1.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

KD Green Industries Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 54. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70884 shares in the past one month.

Wonder Electricals Ltd slipped 9.97% to Rs 89.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Virtual Global Education Ltd plummeted 9.43% to Rs 0.48. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

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