Whirlpool of India Ltd Slides 1.32%

Whirlpool of India Ltd fell 1.32% today to trade at Rs 1255.25. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.03% to quote at 49915.63. The index is down 2.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 0.87% and Titan Company Ltd lost 0.29% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 31.14 % over last one year compared to the 24.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 5.67% over last one month compared to 2.74% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.71% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 197 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1733 on 12 Oct 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1186.85 on 27 Feb 2024.

