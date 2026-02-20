Yes Bank allots 33,500 equity shares under ESOS
Yes Bank has allotted 33,500 equity shares under ESOS on 19 February 2026. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 62,758,838,354/- consisting of 31,379,419,177 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 62,758,905,354/- consisting of 31,379,452,677 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST