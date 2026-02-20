Friday, February 20, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank allots 33,500 equity shares under ESOS

Yes Bank allots 33,500 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
Yes Bank has allotted 33,500 equity shares under ESOS on 19 February 2026. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 62,758,838,354/- consisting of 31,379,419,177 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 62,758,905,354/- consisting of 31,379,452,677 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITCONS E-Solutions wins order of Rs 2.24 cr

ITCONS E-Solutions wins order of Rs 2.24 cr

AI has the potential to lift global annual GDP growth by up to 0.8 percentage points, says IMF's Kristalina Georgieva

AI has the potential to lift global annual GDP growth by up to 0.8 percentage points, says IMF's Kristalina Georgieva

CIE Automotive clocks PAT of Rs 204 crore in Q4

CIE Automotive clocks PAT of Rs 204 crore in Q4

Paras Defence gains after buying 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal

Paras Defence gains after buying 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal

Novartis India hits the roof as Novartis AG to divest 70.68%; open offer at Rs 860.64/ share

Novartis India hits the roof as Novartis AG to divest 70.68%; open offer at Rs 860.64/ share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica