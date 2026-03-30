Applied for Sai Parenteral's IPO? Here's how to allotment check status, GMP

Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of the The basis of allotment of shares of the initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Parenteral’s is expected to be finalised today, March 30, 2026, following decent investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 1.05 times, according to data available on the BSE.

The diversified pharmaceutical formulations company’s ₹408.79 crore maiden offering witnessed a tepid start, reflecting cautious investor sentiment initially. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by non-institutional investors (NIIs).

NIIs bid for 2.36 times the shares reserved for their quota, and retail investors overbooked their category by 5.88 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, showed the lowest interest and booked only 12 percent of the reserved quota.

With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

How to check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

Direct links to check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status:

Check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Check Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Sai Parenteral's IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

Even as the allotment process for Sai Parenteral's IPO shares is underway, the company’s unlisted shares are trading flat at around ₹392 per share (upper end of the IPO price) in the grey market, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Sai Parenteral's IPO remains nil on Monday.

The diversified pharmaceutical formulations company’s shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, April 2, 2026. Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to make a subdued debut, though analysts caution that the grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should not be viewed as a reliable measure of listing performance.