Monday, June 29, 2026 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / JioBlackRock enters SIF, launches its first regular-plan product

JioBlackRock enters SIF, launches its first regular-plan product

JioBlackRock enters the SIF segment with a hybrid long-short fund, while ICICI Prudential MF launches a multi-asset active FoF for diversified investing

mutual fund

Representative Image

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JioBlackRock Asset Management on Monday announced its foray into the specialised investment fund (SIF) segment with the launch of the Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund. The scheme, which will operate as an absolute-return strategy, will invest across equities, debt, derivatives, and event-driven opportunities such as merger arbitrage. The fund house expects the strategy to generate 1-3 percentage points higher returns than pure equity arbitrage over a market cycle.
 
Merger arbitrage is an event-driven strategy that seeks to capture the price spread between the market price of a target company and its acquisition price after a takeover deal is announced.
 
The fund will maintain 35-75 per cent exposure to equities, at least 25 per cent in debt and money market instruments, and up to 20 per cent in InvITs. Within equities, it will invest in derivative-based collar strategies, merger arbitrage, and REITs. The scheme will also use 'IPO flips', tender offers, and other special situations to enhance returns.
 
 
According to the fund house, the scheme will invest using BlackRock's systematic investing framework, supported by advanced signal research, big data, machine learning, and risk-management capabilities licensed from BlackRock, including Aladdin.
 
The scheme is also the asset manager's first product to have both direct and regular plans. All its other products are available only through the direct route. The scheme will qualify for hybrid taxation.

Also Read

Mihir Vora, CIO, TRUST Mutual Fund

Mid, smallcaps rally justified; largecap fortunes hinge on FIIs: Mihir Vorapremium

Fox to acquire streaming platform Roku in deal valued at about $22 billion

Fox to acquire streaming platform Roku in deal valued at about $22 billion

mutual fund

How to evaluate a mutual fund: Factsheet, SIP, expense ratio, fund size

Nuvama, Nuvama group

Nuvama gets Sebi's green light to commence its mutual fund business

Neelesh Surana, Chief Investment Officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India

Valuations offer meaningful room for re-rating: Mirae Asset MF CIOpremium

 
ICICI Prudential MF launches multi-asset active FoF
 
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday announced the launch of its multi-asset active fund of funds (FoF), which will dynamically allocate investments across equity, debt, and commodity ETFs. The scheme will invest 30-80 per cent in active equity funds, 10-60 per cent in active debt funds, and 10-30 per cent in gold and silver ETFs, with allocations changing based on the relative attractiveness of each asset class. The scheme will qualify for long-term capital gains taxation after a holding period of 24 months.
 
The equity portfolio, the fund house said, will be driven by the AMC's in-house equity valuation index and macroeconomic views to identify opportunities across sectors, themes, and market-capitalisation segments. Debt allocation will be actively managed across duration and accrual strategies, while exposure to gold and silver will be guided by factors such as real interest rates, the dollar index, inflation trends, and industrial demand. The advantage of the structure, according to the fund house, is its tax-efficient portfolio rebalancing, as switches between the underlying schemes do not attract capital gains tax for investors.
 
"The objective is to help investors participate in opportunities across asset classes through a structured and research-driven investment process, thereby creating a more consistent investing experience," said Sankaran Naren, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, ICICI Prudential AMC.
 

More From This Section

Bhautik Ambani, the chief executive officer (CEO) of AlphaGrep MF

AlphaGrep eyes edge in mutual funds with quant-driven strategiespremium

systematic investment plan, SIP, Mutual fund

Share of SIP-linked assets in equity mutual fund AUM surpasses 40%premium

fund, revenue

Mutual funds liquidity flowed to bluechips in May amid market volatilitypremium

Stock market, trading, equity fund

Passive equity inflows hit three-month low in May amid market volatilitypremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi proposes consolidated executive pay disclosures for mutual fund AMCs

Topics : Mutual Fund Hybrid funds merger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsAdvit Jewels IPO AllotmentStocks to Watch TodayDelhi EV PolicyICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Active FoF DetailsAxis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma ResignWrong Side Driving FinePrism Hybrid Long-Short FundTechnology NewsPersonal Finance