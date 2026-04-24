Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Shaily Engineering soars 31% in 3 days

Shaily Engineering Plastics share price

Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics extended rally, surging 10 per cent to ₹2,408.95 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the consumer plastic products company quoted higher for the third straight day, soaring 31 per cent during the period.

At 02:24 PM on Friday, Shaily Engineering was trading 9 per cent higher at ₹2,385, as compared to 1.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.5 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a three-month high of ₹2,501.50 on March 20, 2026.

Ashish Kacholia held over 3% stake in Shaily Engineering

Investor, Ashish Kacholia held 3.22 per cent stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics at the end of March 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

SMALLCAP World Fund acquires additional stake in Shaily Engineering

According to disclosure made by Shaily Engineering, SMALLCAP Word Fund acquired 2.14 per cent or 983,425 shares of the company via open market on April 15, 2026. Post net acquisition, SMALLCAP Word Fund’s stake in the company increased to 7.62 per cent from 5.48 per cent.

Shaily Engineering overview, outlook

Healthcare device manufacturing is among the most demanding engagements in the engineering world. It requires precision at micron levels, regulatory compliance that spans multiple geographies, and validation cycles that can last several years. The long gestation of product development in this sector – from concept design to regulatory certification – is now generating for the company’s a robust order pipeline.

As therapies move off-patent and the global pipeline of biologics and injectables expands, Shaily is positioned to capture opportunities in GLP-1 therapies, insulin delivery systems, parathyroid hormone injectors, migraine medications, and next-generation biologics. At the same time, the business is being prudently de-risked by broad basing across therapies, delivery platforms, and customers, ensuring resilience against concentration risk.

Meanwhile, in the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY'26), Shaily Engineering delivered strong revenue growth along with meaningful margin expansion. Revenue stood at ₹251 crore, up 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and EBITDA came in at ₹66 crore, up 43 per cent YoY with a margin of 26.5 per cent, representing an expansion of 310 basis points YoY.

The growth was driven by the continued momentum across our business verticals, importantly, the Healthcare segment's contribution to the company’s overall revenue mix, which has now doubled to 42 per cent compared to last year, reflecting the increasing scale of this business.

Shaily Engineering is establishing a new scalable facility in Abu Dhabi for manufacturing of pen and auto-injectors. The management expects this facility to be operational by Q4FY28, significantly scaling the company’s global manufacturing footprint in GLP-1 and other advanced therapies.

With this addition, total pen injector capacity will increase substantially to 150 million units from the current 80 million units per year. The company in Q3 earnings conference call said they are also in discussions with the government in Abu Dhabi for potential financial support and will provide an update as those discussions progress.

In the Healthcare segment, beyond the upcoming facility, Shaily Engineering has onboarded 2 new customers for GLP-1s and have also additionally signed 2 new contracts with Global Pharma for the manufacture and supply of pen injectors, the company said.