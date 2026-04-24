Mahindra Logistics falls 9% despite strong Q4 results; revenue jumps 14%

Mahindra Logistics share price today

Shares of Mahindra Logistics, an integrated logistics & mobility solutions provider, plunged around 9 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹402.85 on the NSE, amid an overall subdued market. The decline comes despite the company reporting better-than-expected numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Around 02:40 PM, Mahindra Logistics stock was trading 7.66 per cent lower at ₹408.80, compared to the previous session's close of ₹442.7 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,915.15 levels, down by 257.90 points or 1.03 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,051 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹450 and 52-week low was ₹252.73.

Mahindra Logistics Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Mahindra Logistics reported a net profit of ₹20.19 crore, compared to a loss of ₹6.75 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter jumped 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,791.4 crore as against ₹1,569.5 crore in Q4FY25.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 44.6 per cent to ₹112.4 crore from ₹77.7 crore.

For the full FY26, the Mahindra Logistics reported consolidated revenue of ₹6,999.3 crore, up 14.7 per cent from ₹6,104.8 crore. Ebitda jumped 32.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹376.5 crore in FY26 from ₹284 crore in the previous fiscal.

Profit after tax for the FY26 stood at ₹8.2 crore as against a loss of ₹35.8 crore in FY25.

The company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (25 per cent) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Management commentary

Hemant Sikka, managing director and chief executive officer, said building on last quarter's return to profitability, the company witnessed stronger execution discipline, tighter operational rigour, sharper focus on customer-level economics, and positive customer feedback on service reliability, responsiveness, and operating standards, enabled by a more stable and aligned leadership structure.

"These improvements were driven by stronger performance across our contract logistics businesses (with multiple wins across segments), meaningful progress in the Express business turnaround, and sustained focus on operational excellence. Alongside these, our presence in e-commerce and quick commerce continues to grow strongly," he added.