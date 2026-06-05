Bajaj Electricals up 4% on entry into cables biz under lighting segment

Bajaj Electricals shares gained 4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹316.6 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced its entry into the cables category under its lighting solutions segment.

However, at 11:57 AM, Bajaj Electricals’ share price pared some gains but was up 2.66 per cent at ₹312.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 74,390.42.

The company cited growing demand in the cables industry as the key driver for the strategic move.

ALSO READ: Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Nifty below 23,400; PSU bank, realty rise, RBI Presser in focus “We hereby inform you that, as part of the company’s strategic initiatives to expand and diversify its business operations and drive sustainable growth, the company has decided to enter into the ‘Cables’ category/ business line under its Lighting Solutions segment, in view of growing demand in the Cables industry,” the filing read.

Bajaj Electricals also plans to commence operations in the cables business shortly. The quantum of investment, if any, will be evaluated based on market opportunities, anticipated scale of operations, and business requirements, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The move is part of the company's broader strategic initiative to expand and diversify its business operations and drive sustainable growth.

Bajaj Electricals is a consumer electrical goods company and part of the Bajaj Group, one of India's most trusted corporate conglomerates. The company offers a diverse portfolio of products spanning home appliances, fans, cookware, and lighting solutions — catering to millions of households across India and globally.

ALSO READ: Defence stocks in demand: Paras, Data Patterns, Ideaforge surge up to 12% With a legacy built on delivering world-class, value-driven products, Bajaj Electricals has established itself as a trusted household brand across multiple categories. Its product range spans everything from kitchen appliances and ceiling fans to LED lighting and small domestic appliances — making it a one-stop destination for consumer electrical needs across price points and geographies.

The company is positioned as a leading player in India's fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) market, benefiting from rising consumer spending, premiumisation trends, and the growing penetration of branded electrical products in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India.