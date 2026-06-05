Central bank preparing for external stress, a theme to prevail in FY27

India's central bank held rates, as expected. The real story is everything else. The Reserve Bank of India's most important concern today—and likely to remain for months to come—has little to do with interest rates. As expected, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and retained its neutral stance. A higher inflation forecast, a modest downgrade to growth and repeated warnings about oil, supply chains and the monsoon were largely unavoidable. None surprised markets. The real significance of the policy lay elsewhere. The RBI has quietly acknowledged that India's biggest macroeconomic challenge is no longer domestic demand. It is the external sector.

The inflation story is calmer than the headlines will suggest. Consumer-price inflation stood at just 3.5 per cent in April, comfortably below the RBI's 4 per cent target. Yet the central bank raised its inflation forecast for the financial year (FY27) to 5.1 per cent, with inflation projected to approach 6 per cent later in the year. The reasons are obvious. Oil prices have surged. Supply chains remain disrupted by geopolitical tensions. The monsoon outlook has deteriorated, with rainfall expected at only 90 per cent of the long-period average and El Niño risks rising.

ALSO READ: Govt exempts foreign investors from tax on G-Secs: Why does this matter? These developments could push headline inflation sharply higher from current levels. Yet this is not a conventional inflation problem. Higher oil prices, freight costs and food prices raise the price level; they do not necessarily create the broad-based demand pressures that central banks are meant to suppress. Indeed, the RBI itself noted that underlying inflation remains benign and that the current risks are largely supply-driven. That makes an extended pause more likely than either the rate cuts once anticipated by bond markets or the tightening increasingly advocated by hawks. Raising rates into an oil shock and a weak monsoon would do little to reduce inflation while risking unnecessary damage to growth.

Growth itself presents a similar dilemma. The RBI lowered its FY27 growth forecast from 6.9 per cent to 6.6 per cent, reflecting higher energy costs and rising uncertainty. Yet the economy hardly looks fragile. Manufacturing and services continue to expand. Credit growth exceeds 16 per cent. Capacity utilisation remains above its long-term average. Government capital expenditure is still growing at a healthy pace. The economy is slowing at the margin, not stalling. The more consequential concern lies elsewhere: the balance of payments and the rupee.

The RBI's own statement paints a picture of mounting external pressures. Higher oil prices threaten to widen the current-account deficit. Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn almost $14 billion this fiscal year, overwhelmingly from equities. Global risk aversion remains elevated. Financing a larger external deficit may become more challenging if these trends persist.

ALSO READ: RBI's rate pause seen supporting housing demand, project execution The central bank's response was revealing. Alongside the rate decision, it announced a package of measures designed to attract foreign capital, support external financing and strengthen the balance of payments. The details matter less than the direction. Rather than relying on interest rates, the RBI is deploying a broader set of instruments to ensure that external financing remains available even if global conditions deteriorate further.

That is not the behaviour of a central bank primarily worried about inflation. It is the behaviour of a central bank preparing for a period of external stress. Officially, the RBI continues to maintain that it targets volatility, not any particular exchange-rate level. Yet a substantial portion of the Governor's statement was devoted to the external sector, capital flows and reserve adequacy. The message was unmistakable. The central bank sees the principal risks coming from abroad and is positioning itself accordingly.

This is why today's meeting was never really about interest rates. The repo rate is a blunt instrument against oil shocks, supply-chain disruptions and geopolitical conflict. The RBI knows this. Markets know it too.

The more important question is whether India can comfortably navigate a world of expensive oil, elevated geopolitical risk and intermittent capital outflows. The central bank's actions suggest it is already focused on that challenge. Investors may therefore be asking the wrong question. The debate is no longer whether rates move by 25 basis points. It is whether the combination of oil, capital flows and the rupee create pressures that monetary policy alone cannot address.