Defence stock surges 25% in 1 week; zooms 236% from 52-week low; here's why

AXISCADES Technologies (ACTL) shares continued their upward movement, hitting a new high at ₹1,413.50, and gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade.
The stock price of this smallcap aerospace & defence company was trading higher for the fifth straight day. In the past one week, it has outperformed the market by surging 25 per cent, as compared to 0.78 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 1 per cent decline in the BSE Smallcap index.
The market price of ACTL, a leading player in aerospace, defence, electronics, semiconductors and AI, has appreciated by 91 per cent from its April-month low of ₹741.70. It has zoomed 236 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹421.05, hit on November 26, 2024.
Currently, ACTL trades under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.
What’s driving AXISCADES Technologies share price?
Thus far in the month of June 2025, ACTL shares surged 36 per cent on the back of positive corporate announcements by the company.
On Wednesday, June 18, MBDA and AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies announced its decision to expand their domains of cooperation. AXISCADES already provides high-end engineering services to several top Aerospace OEMs and is a supplier of the Indian Ministry of Defence. Both companies will examine how these skills can be put to use for the benefit of MBDA. MBDA is a unique multi-national European group in the field of complex weapon systems.
On June 16, Indra, a European-based global leader in defense, aerospace, and strategic systems, and ACTL announced a strategic alliance. Both companies are actively exploring joint product development for the Indian and global markets, potentially adapting existing Indra products or creating new ones specifically tailored to meet customer needs, the company said.
Meanwhile, ACTL said the company is focusing on identifying synergies between core and non-core in emerging areas through ESAI (Electronic Semiconductors & AI) and recalibrating business towards profitability.
As the company approaches FY26, the management said their priority is to capitalize on the opportunities in emerging sectors like manufacturing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), chip-to-product and advanced defense technologies, including unmanned warfare, to bring about non-linear, product led, scalable growth. The company plans to invest significantly in developing new proof of concept and products, with a focus on creating commercially viable assets for future revenue.
The company is also evaluating and recalibrating its non-core businesses of heavy engineering, energy and automotive, which are till date negatively impacted by macro factors and are growth and margin dilutive to the enterprise.
The company is also evaluating and recalibrating its non-core businesses of heavy engineering, energy and automotive, which are till date negatively impacted by macro factors and are growth and margin dilutive to the enterprise.

The company is deploying resources and costs for this transformation, which is expected to be stabilized by Q2 of FY'26. These costs and investments are critical to ensure enterprise readiness to progressively achieve the company's aspirational target of achieving $1 billion revenue by 2030, the management said.
About AXISCADES Technologies
AXISCADES Technologies (ACTL) has a focus on Aerospace, Defense and ESAI (Electronics, Semiconductors and AI). ACTL has offices across the globe. Mistral Solutions Pvt Ltd is its subsidiary with a focus on Chip to Product, Box build and edge computing. Add Solutions is another subsidiary of ACTL based out of Wolfsburg Germany with a focus on Thermal management of AI devices and data centers.