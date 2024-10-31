Business Standard
Dividend stocks: Patanjali Foods, & 4 others to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will turn ex-dividend date on Monday, November 4, 2024, along with other key details

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India), Manba Finance, Patanjali Foods, Oberoi Realty, and Kajaria Ceramics will remain in focus today as they turn ex-date on Monday, November 4, 2024, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.
 
Notably, the BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will conduct an hour-long Muhurat trading session on Friday, November 1, 2024, instead of a regular trading session, on the occasion of Diwali.
 
Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date on Monday:
 
Colgate-Palmolive (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 4, following the company's declaration of an interim dividend of Rs 24 per share.
 
 
Kajaria Ceramics: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 4, with an interim dividend payout of Rs 5 per share.
 
Manba Finance: The interim dividend is set at Rs 0.25 per share, with shares trading ex-dividend on November 4.

Oberoi Realty: Oberoi Realty’s interim dividend is Rs 2 per share, with shares trading ex-dividend on November 4.
 
Patanjali Foods: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 4, following the company's announcement of an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.
 
Additionally, shares of NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Transport Corporation of India, RR Kabel, Birlasoft, Ramkrishna Forgings, Balkrishna Industries, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Ceenik Exports (India), Dodla Dairy, Godrej Consumer Products, Julien Agro Infratech, and Supreme Petrochem will remain in focus today as they trade ex-date.
 
Sellwin Traders will also be closely watched by investors as the company has announced a bonus issue in the proportion of 1 new fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 2 for every 8 existing fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each. The company has also announced the subdivision of each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 fully paid up into 5 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid up.
 
The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without entitlement to dividends. To qualify for the benefits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies finalise the list of beneficiaries for dividends based on shareholders recorded by the close of the record date.
 

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

