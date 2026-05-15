Fuel hike: 'Consumption may soften, but a full demand collapse is unlikely'

Markets are betting that the Gulf energy shock will fade. That may happen. But for India, an oil-importing economy, crude at $100–110 is still a real macro problem. Now that higher costs are reaching the pump, the effect will not stop at inflation. It will begin to slow demand and weigh on earnings, especially in rural and mass-market categories.

At current crude prices, oil marketing companies are still absorbing under-recoveries of roughly ₹17-18 per litre even after the excise duty cuts announced earlier this year. That makes further fuel price hikes hard to avoid. By our estimates, even a ₹10 per litre increase in petrol and diesel would cover only about half of the current gap.

India usually feels a domestic fuel shock in three stages. First comes inflation. Then comes the hit to sentiment. The third stage, and the one markets should care about most, is pressure on discretionary consumption.

The pressure shows up fastest in rural and mass-market segments, where fuel and transport costs take a larger share of household budgets. Costlier diesel also feeds directly into farm economics through irrigation, freight and logistics. The result is a gradual squeeze on discretionary spending in categories such as entry-level consumer goods, two-wheelers, paints and affordable housing-linked purchases.

Rural balance sheets are healthier than they were in past oil shocks, and welfare transfers still provide support. Urban employment is also holding up. So, while consumption could soften at the margin, a full demand collapse remains unlikely unless crude stays elevated for much longer.

The bigger risk sits with policy transmission.

If crude remains high, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have to tighten sooner than expected. A ₹10-per litre fuel hike could push inflation toward 4.4 per cent, eroding real rates and forcing policymakers to respond. Rate hikes are only a partial defence for the rupee, given the dominance of equity flows in India's capital account. But tighter policy would still slow a recovering credit cycle and delay the broader consumption rebound.

That is negative for equities. Banks may see a near-term optical boost to earnings through margins and treasury gains, but markets are unlikely to pay up for that in a tougher macro environment. With the Nifty still trading on relatively rich forward valuations, the more likely outcome is multiple compression, not reward for earnings upgrades.

The government has already started to respond. The recent increase in import duties on gold and silver is clearly aimed at protecting the current account and reducing pressure on the external balance. If volatility persists, more steps could follow, including calibrated currency intervention or selective easing of FPI-related tax rules.

Even so, India enters this oil shock in better shape than it did in earlier episodes. Forex reserves are stronger, banks are better capitalised, and the domestic investment cycle is firmer than it was a decade ago. Those buffers should limit the risk of a more severe macro dislocation.

Our base case is still that geopolitical negotiations eventually steady crude markets in the coming weeks, reducing the need for a more forceful domestic response. If oil prices cool meaningfully, pressure on fuel prices, inflation and demand should also ease fairly quickly.

Until then, investors should expect a market that is far more sensitive to macro risk, more cautious earnings expectations in consumption-heavy sectors, and a renewed premium on policy credibility. Until then, investors should expect a market that is far more sensitive to macro risk, more cautious earnings expectations in consumption-heavy sectors, and a renewed premium on policy credibility.

Disclaimer: Seshadri Sen is Head of Research & Strategist at Emkay Global. Views expressed are his own.