Monday, January 19, 2026 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Govt bond yields rise to 10-month high tracking US Treasury yields

Govt bond yields rise to 10-month high tracking US Treasury yields

Indian government bond yields hit a 10-month high as rising US Treasury yields and cautious sentiment kept pressure on the domestic debt market

bonds

Market participants are now eyeing the weekly state bond auction on Tuesday for significant cues

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Government bond yields rose to around a 10-month high on Monday, tracking the rise in US Treasury yields, dealers said.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.68 per cent, the highest since May 17, 2025, against the previous close of 6.67 per cent.
 
“The bonds were tracking US yields. The volume was low, and little activity happened today (Monday),” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “The 6.70 per cent yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond will act as a support, but given no positive cues, yields are not seen softening in the near term,” he added.
 
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note rose by seven basis points to 4.25 per cent on Monday.
 
Market participants are now eyeing the weekly state bond auction on Tuesday for significant cues.

Also Read

government bond, bond market

Government bond yields rise to 10-month high tracking US Treasury yieldspremium

bonds

Govt bond yields soften on better-than-expected cut-offs on SDLs

government bond, bond market

Govt bond yields harden on large SDL supply, softer OMO cut-offpremium

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Govt bonds fall as higher state debt sale adds to supply concerns

government bond, bond market

Three challenges in 2026: Bond yield, currency, and deposit mobilisationpremium

 
“The cut-off at the weekly state auction will give the market some cues,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “The supply is lower than the calendar amount for this week, but the overall pressure is expected to remain,” he added.
 
Six states plan to borrow ₹13,000 crore at the weekly state bond auction on Tuesday, 66.3 per cent lower than the calendar amount of ₹38,600 crore.
 
Market participants said the yield spread between the 10-year state bond and the benchmark government bond is expected to tighten by one to two basis points on the back of reduced supply. The yield spread stood at 92 basis points at the last auction on January 13.
 
States and Union Territories plan to borrow up to ₹4.99 trillion through state government securities in the fourth quarter of the current financial year. The borrowing amount was on the higher end of expectations.
 
States had borrowed ₹5 trillion through state bonds in the first half of FY26, with Q2 issuances marginally exceeding the indicative borrowing calendar, the first such instance in seven quarters.
 
Meanwhile, the rupee extended its loss for the fourth consecutive trading session to settle at 90.92 per dollar, against the previous close of 90.87 per dollar.
 
“Despite a relatively firm opening aided by a brief pullback in the US dollar, the rupee remained under pressure through the session as persistent corporate dollar demand and importer hedging activity resurfaced, preventing any sustained rupee recovery,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer of IFA Global.
 
The local currency is seen remaining sensitive to corporate demand and portfolio flows, with market participants remaining cautious amid a lack of positive cues, dealers said.

More From This Section

stock market, market

Bharat Coking Coal rallies 77% as shares make strong market debut

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi mulls ₹20,000 cr threshold to identify 'significant' market indicespremium

Punjab national bank share price rose on January 19, 2026

PNB share price slips over 5% from 52-week high post Q3 results; here's why

wire

Copper surge powers Polycab volumes; brokerages bullish despite margin hit

Stock Market LIVE, January 19, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex slips 324 pts; Nifty at 25,586; oil & gas, realty stocks decline

Topics : government bond Bond Yields Indian Bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DatePNB Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Rate Today