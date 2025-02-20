Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 12:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gulshan Polyols zooms 10% after winning tender floated for ethanol supply

Gulshan Polyols zooms 10% after winning tender floated for ethanol supply

Under the contract, Gulshan Polyols will supply 21,220 kiloliters of ethanol to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gulshan Polyols shares advanced 9.7 per cent upper circuit in Thursday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 193 per share. The stock gained after the company won a bid to supply 21,220 kiloliters of ethanol having an estimated order value of Rs 12.41 crore for (ESY 24-25).
 
Around 11:49 AM, Gulshan Polyols share price was up 1.76 per cent at Rs 178.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.28 per cent at 75,729.18. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,116.12 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 262.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 157 per share.
 
 
"This is to inform you that the Gulshan Polyols Limited had participated in a tender {(Tender Ref. No. 1000423858 (C3), (E-Tender No. 18791) floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 24-25) at their various locations across the country and the Company has been allocated with a quantity of 21220 Kiloliters of Ethanol having an estimated order value of Rs 1,24,13,70,000/- for (ESY 24-25)," the filing read. 
 
Under the contract, Gulshan Polyols will supply 21,220 kiloliters of ethanol to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

Also Read

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Cyient share price jumps 4% on roping in Sukumal Banerjee as CEO; details

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Natco Pharma trades lower for 10th straight day; tanks 40% on weak Q3

equity trading volumes, share market

Here's why RateGain share price was in demand today; key details here

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Orchid Pharma hits 5% upper circuit after USFDA inspection at TN facility

ITC

ITC hits over 8-month low, falls below Rs 400 mark; down 14% post Budget

 
In Q3, Gulshan Polyols reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6.7 crore as compared to Rs 4.6 crore a year ago, up 46 per cent. The revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 609.7 crore as compared to Rs 371 crore a year ago. 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 27.4 crore as compared to Rs 13.8 crore a year ago. The Ebida margin for the third quarter stood at 4.51 per cent as against 3.72 per cent a year ago. 
 
"As we move forward, we remain committed to strengthening our market leadership, optimizing margins, and creating long-term value for our shareholders. With our strategic expansions, improved cost structures, and rising demand for biofuels and specialty chemicals, we are well-positioned for sustained growth and enhanced profitability," the management said in its commentary.
 
In the past one year, Gulshan Polyols shares have lost 11.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4 per cent. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Share Market LIVE: Small, Midcap stks climb; Financials, FMCG, Pharma drag; Sensex, Nifty decline

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

ITC trades below this monthly avg after 4 years, VBL first-time; what next?

| Image: Bloomberg

Buy dips in auto stocks amid Tesla's India debut, Trump tariffs: Analysts

PremiumABB

Pace of order inflow, peak margin worries for ABB after strong Q4 show

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why Tata Technologies and Ireda shares rose up to 4% in trade today?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon