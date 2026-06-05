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Home / Markets / News / ICICI Prudential AMC caps gold ETF subscriptions amid demand surge

ICICI Prudential AMC caps gold ETF subscriptions amid demand surge

The company said it will not accept direct subscriptions of more than 250 million rupees ($2.63 million) in the ETF until further notice

Gold ETF

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has temporarily capped large subscriptions in its gold ETF, following a similar move by HDFC Mutual Fund amid surging investor demand for gold.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 7:01 PM IST

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India's ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company said on Friday it has temporarily restricted subscriptions in its gold exchange-traded fund (ETF).
 
The company said it will not accept direct subscriptions of more than 250 million rupees ($2.63 million) in the ETF until further notice. It did not mention a reason for the restriction.
 
On Thursday, peer HDFC Mutual Fund also restricted lump-sum, or one-time, subscriptions in its gold ETFs, citing market conditions as strong demand for gold amid geopolitical uncertainty drives up inflows into such funds.
 
Large inflows can be difficult for gold ETFs to absorb during periods of heavy demand.
 
 
Indian gold ETFs have attracted net inflows of $3.48 billion so far this year.
 
($1 = 94.9450 Indian rupees)

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Topics : ICICI Prudential AMC Gold ETFs HDFC Mutual Fund

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 7:01 PM IST

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