The Indian rupee is on course to post its best monthly gain in eight years, having appreciated 2.46 per cent so far in November to 92.68 per dollar on Friday, from 94.96 per dollar at the end of October. The last time the currency recorded a stronger monthly performance was in March 2017, when it had gained 2.84 per cent.

The domestic currency rose 0.67 per cent on Friday from its previous close of 93.30 per dollar, crossing the psychologically important 93 mark for the first time since April, as Indian equities attracted investors fleeing AI-driven markets and oil prices dropped. The gain was its strongest single-day rise since October 12.

The rupee was also the best-performing major Asian currency in November. The Vietnamese dong and Hong Kong dollar gained 0.09 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively, while the Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar and Singapore dollar were among the biggest losers.

Market participants said the currency has been supported by strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows, a decline in crude oil prices and dollar sales by exporters. Foreign investors have brought nearly $13 billion into Indian markets this month, marking a strong return of overseas capital. The rupee strengthened even as the US Dollar Index touched a 20-month high.

Dollar supply in the market has also improved, with exporters stepping up sales after postponing their hedges. Importers, meanwhile, have remained cautious about fresh dollar purchases. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) special dollar window for oil companies has also helped shift part of their demand away from the open market.

“Technically, 91.80 per dollar/92.10 per dollar remains a strong support for the rupee, while a sustained close above 93.50 per dollar could signal a reversal in the near-term trend,” said Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury, global trading centre, FX & rates treasury at Shinhan Bank India.

The rupee's recovery comes after a prolonged period of weakness through much of 2026, when it had come close to record lows in October and its year-to-date losses had widened to nearly 8 per cent in May. The recent appreciation has narrowed the losses to around 3 per cent, supported by a series of measures announced by policymakers to ease pressure on the currency. These included curbs on speculative positions in the foreign exchange market, steps to attract foreign currency deposits from overseas Indians and a special dollar window for oil marketing companies to meet part of their crude import requirements outside the spot market.

“If supply conditions improve, crude prices could face further downward pressure. For India, lower oil prices would ease the import bill and dollar demand, providing fresh support to the rupee,” said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex.

Meanwhile, India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $14.21 billion to $705.34 billion in the week ended November 13, according to the latest data from the RBI. Foreign currency assets fell by $7.897 billion to $583.452 billion, while gold reserves declined by $6.183 billion to $98.613 billion.

“There was a dollar sale of $1.57 billion and the rest is revaluation loss led by gold,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank.

Government bond yields also softened, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settling at 7.19 per cent against the previous close of 7.25 per cent, while the five-year yield settled at 6.94 per cent against the previous close of 7.01 per cent. The 10-year and five-year yields have fallen 23 basis points and 25 basis points, respectively, so far in November.

Market participants said that to prevent excessive appreciation of the rupee, the RBI could intervene by purchasing dollars from the market. It could also encourage oil marketing companies to meet part of their dollar requirements through the open market.