Sunday, June 14, 2026 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Long-awaited NSE IPO set to advance; draft papers likely next week

Long-awaited NSE IPO set to advance; draft papers likely next week

This comes after NSE's board approved the proposed IPO on February 6, following receipt of Sebi's no-objection certificate (NOC)

NSE IPO, National Stock Exchange listing, NSE shareholding pattern, broker stake in NSE, NSE demutualisation, Sebi stock exchange rules, Indian stock market reforms, trading member stake NSE, NSE governance, stock exchange ownership India

The filing would mark a major milestone for NSE, whose listing plans had remained on hold for nearly a decade.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to move a step closer, with the country's largest stock exchange expected to file its preliminary papers with Sebi next week, people aware of the matter said.

This comes after NSE's board approved the proposed IPO on February 6, following receipt of Sebi's no-objection certificate (NOC).

The public issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue component.

According to people familiar with the development, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) is likely to be filed on June 15 or June 16.

 

The exchange has a broad-based shareholder base comprising domestic financial institutions, insurance companies, foreign investors and individual shareholders.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi challenges SAT relief to Sahara managers in ₹14,106 crore OFCD case

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

How Sebi's exit review may reshape delisting playbook for companies

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

SAT defers hearing on FPIs' appeal against Sebi proceedings to June 22

Tuhin Kanta Panday, Tuhin Kanta

Will review short-selling framework: Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT

Reliance Power, Reliance Infra appeal Sebi order blocking fundraising plans

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the single largest shareholder in NSE, holding a 10.72 per cent stake. State Bank of India (SBI) and its subsidiary, SBI Capital Markets, together own around a 7.5 per cent stake in the exchange.

Among foreign investors with significant holdings are Aranda Investments, a subsidiary of Temasek, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

The filing would mark a major milestone for NSE, whose listing plans had remained on hold for nearly a decade due to regulatory issues, including the co-location controversy.

In January, Sebi granted an NOC to NSE, paving the way for the exchange to revive its IPO plans.

The proposed issue is expected to be among the largest in India's capital markets. NSE, which has around 1.8 lakh shareholders, is valued at over Rs 5 lakh crore in the unlisted market, according to market participants.

NSE had first filed draft offer documents in 2016 to raise around Rs 10,000 crore through an offer for sale by existing shareholders. However, Sebi withheld approval amid concerns related to governance lapses and the co-location case.

Since then, the exchange has made multiple representations to the regulator seeking clearance and has undertaken various governance and compliance measures.

As part of its IPO preparations, NSE appointed 20 merchant bankers, besides legal advisers and other intermediaries, to manage the proposed public issue.

In January, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in January that the regulator had granted "in-principle" approval to NSE's settlement application in the unfair market access case, a move widely seen as clearing a key hurdle for the IPO.

NSE had filed its settlement application in June 2025 in connection with the co-location case, in which certain brokers were accused of receiving preferential access to the exchange's trading systems.

After years of litigation, the exchange in 2025 offered to pay Rs 1,388 crore to settle the matter and move forward with its long-pending listing plans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kospi, South Korea stock market

South Korea's world-beating stock market eyes long-awaited MSCI moment

stock market, asia stock markets, taiwan stocks

AI investment play showing signs of fatigue, says Elara Capital report

crude oil, oil prices

West Asia crisis: Equities surge most in two months as oil slips below $90premium

Bond market, Bond Yield

₹40K cr rush: Companies lock in easing bond yields through debt salespremium

stock markets, trading

Global shares advance as Trump claims breakthrough in Iran war talks

Topics : SEBI NSE initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook