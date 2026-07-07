NFRA begins investigation into Rajesh Exports' financial misstatement

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has initiated its probe into the financial misstatement matter related to Rajesh Exports , its Chairman Nitin Gupta said on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.

"We are working on it. We have started our process," said Gupta, while declining to specify any timeline on the matter, on the sidelines of a conference organised by Ficci.

The matter pertains to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) action against gold refiner Rajesh Exports for discrepancies in the financial statements over a long period, to the tune of Rs 15.15 trillion.

In June, the market regulator referred the matter to the NFRA for appropriate action against the company's statutory auditors.

On queries regarding the NFRA's probe into the accounting irregularities in the derivatives book at IndusInd Bank, the Chairman noted, "The investigation may take longer also. It has multiple years involved, multiple auditors are involved. So, it is not a thing which you put an axe to and it is done. It has to be done in a systematic manner and we are doing that."

Gupta further said that the NFRA can put guardrails in place to check any malpractices and has already requested the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to make changes to the auditing standards, which he said are under the ministry's consideration.

In his address at the conference on Agile Governance: Navigating AI & Regulatory Landscape, Gupta highlighted that while AI tools can be powerful enablers of better governance and compliance, they may also bring risks.

He further stated that the fast, fluent and confident output generated by AI tools can be mistaken for correctness.

"The same system that can flag an anomaly can also manufacture a plausible-sounding but entirely hallucinated explanation for it," he added.

He further stated that as AI tools move fast, they may create the temptation to assume that oversight can simply be retrofitted later, which he urged the industry to resist.

"The board and audit committees must build the internal courage and internal mechanisms to challenge management, including challenging the deployment of AI, its data, the assumptions, the control systems, the failure modes, etc., and not simply accept the outputs as they are presented. The CFOs and financial functions must resist the temptation to let efficiency substitute for ownership of professional judgment," he added.