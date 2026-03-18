Nifty IT snaps six-day losing streak, up 4%; Coforge, Persistent lead gains

Nifty IT index: The The Nifty IT index ended its six-session losing streak today, surging 4 per cent in early morning trades. As of 10:30AM, the sectoral benchmark emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.7 per cent to 29,775.

All 10 constituents of the Nifty IT index traded firmly in the green, led by Persistent Systems, Mphasis, and Oracle Financial Services Software, gaining more than 4 per cent each. Infosys, TCS , HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and LTM rose between 3 and 4 per cent, reflecting broad-based buying interest.

The buying also coincides with the recovery in the broader markets. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Varun Bev, Shree Cement Today's rebound in IT stocks followed a sharp decline over the past six sessions, during which the index had lost 4.6 per cent. The index is down more than 25 per cent in 2026 so far.

'Bounce largely valuation-driven' Dhanashree Jadhav, technology analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, said that a buying interest is emerging with investors stepping in IT counters at lower levels. She said that the bounce is largely valuation-driven.

"Overall, the recovery was expected, as valuations provided strong comfort for investors, making further downside limited," she said.

The developments surrounding AI, she said, has created some negative sentiment in the IT sector. However, it is important to note that Indian IT services players primarily focus on system integration and modernisation work for enterprises. For the adoption of AI products, companies still need these IT services players.

"Fundamentally, there is no immediate threat that will significantly impact IT services players in the near term," the analyst said, adding that midcap stocks such as Coforge, Persistent Systems, and Happiest Minds are currently trading at attractive levels.

"This recovery appears sustainable, especially given stable post-quarter results, with no negative surprises expected in terms of growth or margins. Q4 results are expected to be in line with previous quarters, with potential margin expansion," the analyst added. ICICI Sec upgrades Coforge, Mphasis to 'Buy' In a recent note, ICICI Securities said that the IT services sector is entering a value zone after a sharp phase of correction. The brokerage said that it sees limited downside risks to near-term earnings (FY27/FY28) and upgraded its sector outlook to 'Neutral'.

“With the now priced-in structural AI headwinds, we upgrade our sector stance to Neutral,” ICICI Securities said. It noted that the launch of advanced AI agents is unlikely to upend IT delivery models overnight, but the advancement in AI agents increases the risk of AI-led revenue deflation.

ALSO READ: Hexaware Technologies shares jump 5% on launching 'Agentverse' AI platform The report added that Nifty IT is now trading at 15.4x (two-year forward earnings), at par with Nifty 50 vs its long-term average premium of 17 per cent.