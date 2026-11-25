Disclaimer: This article is written by Mohammed Imran, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Washington’s willingness to keep talks with Iran open through year-end has eased fears of renewed US strikes. Both benchmarks reached their lowest levels since late August earlier this week, extending a selloff now in its third consecutive week. Losses from the late-October peaks are well into double digits.

President Donald Trump’s signal that talks could run through year-end reduced the immediate risk of renewed US strikes. The price move suggests traders are also betting on better supply availability and a more comfortable global balance into year-end and 2027. Middle Eastern supply also remains high. Yet attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz have continued, with at least 22 tankers attacked in November and vessels set ablaze. Rystad Energy estimates that Middle Eastern oil exports averaged roughly 13 million barrels a day in the first half of November, nearly 20 per cent below October levels of 15 to 16 million barrels a day.

Russian refinery outages support European diesel margins

The Russia–Ukraine war is tightening a different part of the oil market. Ukraine carried out its 18th attack of November in a campaign that has hit 16 Russian refineries. Those plants represent 188 million tonnes of annual capacity, or roughly 55 per cent of Russia’s total. Russian refinery throughput is running at about 3.2 million barrels a day in November, down from 4.3 million in October.

Lower refinery runs should keep European middle-distillate crack spreads elevated even as crude prices fall. Sanctions restrict access to some replacement equipment, which could delay repairs, further erode Russia’s processing capacity and leave global product markets tighter in 2027.

Lower prices draw Asian buyers back

Asian buyers are likely to take advantage of cheaper crude after prices fell 25 per cent from October 30. Early indications put Chinese imports at about 11 million barrels a day in the first half of November, close to pre-war levels. That follows an October recovery to approximately 9.9 million barrels a day, up 9.4 per cent from September.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE India’s crude imports rose about 4.7 per cent from September to 23.31 million tons in October, up around 11 per cent from 21 million tons in October a year earlier. The pickup in both markets gives exporters an outlet for additional barrels, although a buying response to lower prices does not rule out a broader deterioration in demand.

More oil at sea masks a draw on land

The International Energy Agency’s November Oil Market Report paints a tighter picture. Observed global oil inventories have fallen by a cumulative 462 million barrels since the war began, and onshore stocks are at their lowest since at least 2016. Observed global inventories rose by 52 million barrels in October, driven primarily by an 86-million-barrel increase in oil held at sea this mostly due to higher flow from Middle east which in October averaged 80 per cent of the pre-war level however Stocks on land continued to fall.

Outlook

Brent has fallen more than $25 a barrel since late October to about $89. In our view, the correction has gone too far. With Middle Eastern shipments still vulnerable, Asian buying responding to lower prices and Russian outages restricting product supply, the physical market looks tighter than the futures selloff suggests. At around $86 a barrel, Brent offers an increasingly attractive balance of risk and reward: with so little oil available on land, even a brief export interruption could provoke a sharp price rebound.

That view would change if a durable political settlement restored predictable Middle Eastern production and shipping, if inventories began to rebuild on a sustained basis, or if global demand weakened enough to outweigh the supply constraints. None of those conditions can be inferred from a single month of inventory gains or from a diplomatic opening alone.

As for the next catalyst we will remain focused on the November 29 OPEC+ meeting for supply policy. We will also watch physical crude differentials, oil-product crack spreads, shipping rates, and inventory changes for signs that the export recovery is reaching buyers and replenishing stocks on land. Until then, we see more risk of a sharp rebound than of a sustained move lower.