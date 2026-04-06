Ola Electric share price

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility (Ola Electric) rallied 8 per cent to ₹30.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the country’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer hit a seven-week high, and quoted at its highest level since February 16, 2026. In the past three trading days, the stock has soared 34 per cent.

At 09:45 AM; Ola Electric stock was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹29.77 on the NSE, as compared to 0.4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The counter saw huge trading volumes with a combined 125.79 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Data shows, Ola Electric had hit a 52-week low of ₹21.21 on March 2, 2026 and a 52-week high of ₹71.24 on September 4, 2025.

What’s driving Ola Electric share price in past 3 days?

Ola Electric on Friday, April 3, 2026 announced that it received the Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for its Roadster X+ 11 kW 4.5 kWh from the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC) under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme).

With this, Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh becomes the first motorcycle in the Roadster portfolio to receive PLI certification, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion into the electric motorcycle segment, the company said.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric recently announced a significant price reduction for its 4680 Bharat Cell powered Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, enabled by rapid economies of scale at its Gigafactory, and deep vertical integration of its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell.

As cell production has ramped up, cost efficiencies have improved materially, allowing Ola Electric to pass on these benefits directly to customers. The Roadster 9.1 kWh will now be priced at ₹129,999, down from ₹189,999, and would be available in limited units only during specific purchase windows, Ola Electric said.

As India moves toward reducing dependence on imported crude oil, Ola Electric said it will continue to focus on advancing battery technology and accelerating EV adoption.

Further, Ola Electric announced a strong comeback in business performance with daily orders crossing 1,000 units in the last week of March 2026 and registrations rising to 10,117 units during the month (as per VAHAN), up from 3,973 units in February, translating to over 150 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) growth signaling a sharp resurgence in demand momentum. Market share also witnessed a V-shaped M-o-M recovery, with the company continuing to gain share through the month. This demand recovery is being driven by a structural transformation in service operations, the company said.

READ | Tata group stock: Trent Q4FY26 business update boosts shares by 6% Together, the strong March performance, improving service fundamentals, and market initiatives signal a decisive and sustained turnaround, positioning Ola Electric to lead the next phase of EV adoption in India with scale, trust, and unmatched value.

Emkay Global Financial Services view on Ola Electric

The underlying electric two-wheeler (E2W) theme is strong; the industry is seeing healthy growth (33 per cent/24 per cent YoY in Jan/Feb26), with a revival in penetration following a dip due to recent GST cuts. However, Ola has seen a consistent volume decline to 32k units in Q3 (Q1: 125k) and market-share loss (ranked 5, with 6 per cent share), analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in the company update released in February 2026.

Ola is undertaking several measures to improve execution (eg store rationalization to 700) and cut costs/conserve cash (guides for ₹250-300 crore/quarter opex vs ₹430 crore in Q3) and improve brand perception amid severe product/service issues (>1mn E2Ws sold since launch).

However, the brokerage firm believes that this could be a difficult, long drawn process, especially amid greater focus from incumbents and scale-up at Ather. Also, the turnaround would necessitate Ola to have a strong cash balance to survive this phase.

“However, as per our calculations, Ola has turned net debt as of 9MFY26 (₹670 crore) from net cash of ₹160 crore in H1FY26. Upside risk could stem from a strategic stake sale in the battery business, resulting in meaningful cash infusion,” the brokerage firm said.

Technical view on Ola Electric

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza believes that Ola Electric Mobility stock is in a clear downtrend, forming lower lows and lower highs while trading below key long-term EMAs (100–200). "Recently, the stock has shown a short-term bounce by moving above short-term EMAs (20–50), suggesting a temporary relief rally rather than a trend reversal," explains Kamble. The analysts cautions against building fresh positions at current levels, and suggests waiting for strength confirmation. In case of existing positions, Kamble reckons traders to use the recent swing low (₹22.20) as a stop loss. ====================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.